Lakers Statement on Passing of John Kundla

“On behalf of the entire Lakers organization, I’d like to express our sadness at the passing of John Kundla,” said Lakers President and co-owner Jeanie Buss. “John played an important role in the history of the Lakers organization. Not only was he a Hall of Fame coach, he was our first head coach and led the organization to five NBA championships. In addition to his numerous contributions to the Lakers and our legacy, John was a wonderful man and will be remembered fondly. Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the Kundla family.”