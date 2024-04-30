Los Angeles Lakers TEAM UP with A Place Called Home for a Teen Empowerment Event

Los Angeles Lakers teamed up with A Place Called Home to host a Teen Empowerment event that provides youth from the Los Angeles community special attire for their upcoming celebratory events.

A Place Called Home is a community center in South Central Los Angeles that provides a safe and nurturing environment with educational programs for youth and their families. The organization also assists its members by helping them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy and purposeful lives.

The Teen Empowerment event provided young ladies and gentlemen an opportunity to secure formal wear through a welcoming and empowering experience. With the help of Lakers staff, Lakers Girls, and Lakers Coaching staff spouses Deneitra Ham and Grace Rimmer, more than 200 teens attended and received formal attire for their upcoming proms, graduations, and job interviews.

Teens “shopped” in the boutique for FREE formal wear while Lakers volunteers offered fashion tips to help perfect the teens’ top picks. Young ladies could take home multiple free gowns, shoes, accessories, and makeup, while the young men picked out multiple suits, shoes, and accessories.

Hundreds of students who couldn’t attend will also receive dresses, suits, jewelry, shoe wear, and more in the coming weeks for their senior year milestones!