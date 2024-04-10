Golden State’s Firepower Keeps Lakers in Ninth Place—For Now 

In their last regular season home game, where every contest counts, the Lakers dropped an important one to the Warriors, 134-120.

“They had guys step up and make shots. It’s a make or miss league. It is what it is. It’s a tough loss for sure,” Head Coach Darvin Ham said in his postgame press conference.

Los Angeles is at a point in their season where every game they play has implications on their standing and what they could face in their pursuit of a playoff push. A win tonight would’ve moved the Purple and Gold into eighth place, but this loss keeps them in ninth place for now. With two remaining games, there are a lot of unknowns as the Lakers head toward the postseason.

And before the game started, uncertainty lingered, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were questionable to play. About an hour and forty-five minutes before tip, Davis scratched due to a headache and nausea, Jaxson Hayes started in place of AD, he brought 11 points, six rebounds, a block, a steal, and an assist.

About 45 minutes before the game, James was upgraded to available despite flu-like symptoms. But LeBron didn’t play like a man who was suffering from an illness, he produced 33 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds to try and wield his team to victory. But ultimately, the Lakers struggled to control Golden State’s impressive 26-of-41 outside shooting from the jump.

There were moments throughout the game when the Lakers were within striking distance. Rui Hachimura charged his team with 20 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist. Austin Reaves kept everybody steady with 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. And D’Angelo Russell presented surges of energy with 14 points and seven assists. But LA was never able to breakthrough.

As LeBron laid out, “it’s impossible to make up for what AD provides offensively and defensively.”

Steph Curry was perfect from three on the night. His six-made threes were more than half of his 23 total points. Klay Thompson made 5-of-10 from outside on his way to 27 points.

In the first quarter alone, the Warriors shot 77.8% from three, giving them a nine-point lead heading into the second. They never cooled down. They never gave up the lead. In fact,by halftime, Draymond Green shot perfectly from the field on his way to 15 points. It was the first time since May 4, 2017, that Green hit five threes.

“They exploited our game plan,” James said afterward, “and so you tip your hat to them.”

The Lakers head to Memphis next to face the Grizzlies on Friday and to New Orleans on Sunday. Their schedule after that is unclear.