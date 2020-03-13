Resources and Information About COVID-19

Public health and safety is of paramount importance to the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the temporary suspension of the 2019-20 season, it is vital to understand key information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are key information and answers to common questions.

What is the coronavirus?

• Coronaviruses are a type of viruses that are common in many different species of animals and can occasionally infect and spread between people.

• An outbreak of novel (new) coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China in December 2019.

• The disease caused by this virus has been named “coronavirus disease 2019” (often called “the coronavirus” or more specifically “COVID-19”).

How does the coronavirus spread?

• The coronavirus is thought to spread similarly to the flu by:

◦ Droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

◦ Close person-to-person contact with an infected individual

◦ Touching of an infected surface

• The CDC states that a person’s risk is dependent on location, with people in places with sustained person-to-person spread of the virus at elevated risk of exposure. Travelers returning from affected international locations, healthcare workers caring for patients with COVID-19, and close contacts of persons with COVID-19 are also at elevated risk.

What are the symptoms of the coronavirus?

• Symptoms of infection with the coronavirus typically begin 2‐14 days after exposure.

• Most patients have mild symptoms including:

◦ Fever

◦ Fatigue

◦ Muscle Aches

◦ Cough

• A small percentage of patients have severe or critical disease, which may include diarrhea, difficulty breathing, pneumonia, or in some cases death.

• Older people (over 60) and those with chronic illness are at increased risk for severe complications.

Does CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) recommend the use of facemask to prevent COVID-19?

• CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms. This is to protect others from the risk of getting infected. The use of facemasks also is crucial for health workers and other people who are taking care of someone infected with COVID-19 in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Who is at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19?

• Early information out of China, where COVID-19 first started, shows that some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness including older adults, and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.

What should people at higher risk of serious illness with COVID-19 do?

• If you are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, you should: stock up on supplies; take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others; when you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick; limit close contact and wash your hands often; and avoid crowds, cruise travel, and non-essential travel. If there is an outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible. Watch for symptoms and emergency signs. Watch for symptoms and emergency signs. If you get sick, stay home and call your doctor.

Should I be tested for COVID-19?

• If you develop symptoms such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or have recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider. Older patients and individuals who have severe underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised should contact their healthcare provider early, even if their illness is mild. If you have severe symptoms, such as persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips of face, contact your healthcare provider or emergency room and seek care immediately. Your doctor will determine if you have signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and whether you should be tested.

Steps to Prevent Illness

Clean your hands often

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

• If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Stay home if you’re sick

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.

Cover coughs and sneezes

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

• Throw used tissues in the trash.

• Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Wear a facemask if you’re sick

• If you are sick: You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room.

• If you are NOT sick: You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask). Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.

Clean and disinfect

• Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

• If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

