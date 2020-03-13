Lakers Statement on Tickets for Postponed Games

Due to COVID-19 related concerns, the NBA announced that all games through the next 30 days are postponed.

Tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty-arena, fans will have the option to receive a credit for a future game or a refund. Notwithstanding, if you have travel or health concerns related to any of the upcoming games your tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

Fans should return to Lakers.com or check the Lakers social platforms, where ticket and future schedule information will be announced as soon as it is available.

