Fast-Break Points: Quick Hits from the Lakers' Week (12/2/18)

The one word never associated with the Lakers: boring.

On and off the floor, the Lakers keep it interesting, from unique skill sets and backgrounds to off-court chemistry and the latest kicks.

Here’s a quick run-through of another week with the Lake Show.

1) Playing with Hart

Josh Hart’s impact often isn’t reflected in the box score, and that has been true over the Lakers’ recent three-game win streak.

Hart’s defensive activity has been especially commendable, considering he has been tasked with tailing players through screens despite recovering from an ankle sprain.

Hart has thrived in a variety of defensive roles, including forcing momentum-shifting turnovers and stumping 7-footers in the post.

The sophomore was instrumental in the Lakers’ turnaround victory against the Suns, putting the clamps on top-15 scorer Devin Booker before he left the game with an injury.

Josh Hart has been fantastic defensively, with some extra effort on this momentum-shifting play.



Takes contact from both players on the elevator screen, but still manages to challenge Booker's shot.



Lakers then went on a 21-6 run. pic.twitter.com/lfG6pcErbZ — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) December 2, 2018

2) The Denzel Era

The Lakers had lost back-to-back games before receiving a visit from Denzel Washington, who spoke to the team as part of the “Lakers Genius Talks” series.

Since then, the Lakers have won three straight, with the “Remember the Titans” star sitting courtside for Sunday’s comeback against the Suns.

Coach Herman Boone would be proud.

3) King of layups

LeBron James can get to the bucket whenever he wants.

James has made 94 layups this season, second among all players behind only Enes Kanter (100). And the scary part is that James has room to get better in this department.

He has shot 62.0 percent on layups, down from 68.3 last season and 70.8 the year before.

However, he is trending upward, hitting two-thirds of his layup attempts over the Lakers’ last five games.

There is also a positive reason for James’ dip in layup efficiency: He has been busy cramming the ball into the hoop, with 33 dunks on the year.

4) Flint vs. Flint

There weren’t many silver linings for the Lakers after suffering their biggest loss of the season in Denver.

But Kyle Kuzma was able to win a couple of mano-a-mano battles with his lifelong best friend, Monte Morris, as the Flint, Michigan, natives switched onto each other a couple times.

Kuzma backed Morris all the way down to the bucket on offense and rejected him on defense — something that certainly didn’t go unnoticed by his second-grade classmate.

Kyle Kuzma earning some bragging rights against his best friend, Monte Morris, whom he's known since second grade.



First Kuz bullies his way into the paint for a bucket & then swats his buddy on the other side of the floor. pic.twitter.com/Ze3vbqK2cC — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) November 28, 2018

5) It just means Moe

Moe Wagner has been waiting for his opportunity, spending time with both the Los Angeles and South Bay Lakers this season.

Wagner finally scored his first points in the NBA on Sunday, finishing with 10 in the win over Phoenix.

The stretch big knocked down two triples, but his first scratch came at the foul line, as JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler went nuts from the bench for their rookie.