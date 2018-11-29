Denzel Washington Latest to Give 'Lakers Genius Talk' to Team

They Got Game.

On Wednesday, legendary actor and two-time Academy Award-winner Denzel Washington visited the UCLA Health Training Center to participate in the “Lakers Genius Talks,” an ongoing series where L.A.’s players receive advice from some of the most successful figures from various industries.

Denzel — a longtime Lakers season-ticket holder — became the latest in a line of guests, ranging from Dwayne Johnson and Jeffrey Katzenberg to Kendrick Lamar and Allyson Felix.

After meeting with the “Man on Fire” himself, several Lakers took to Instagram to show their appreciation for Washington dropping by the facility.