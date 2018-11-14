3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Blazers (11/14/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers debut their city unis in a rematch with the Portland Trail Blazers.

1) Defense has led the Lakers’ ascent

The purple and gold have won five of their last six games, including three in a row.

With JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler holding down the paint, the Lakers’ defense has been the driving factor to this surge.

During this six-game stretch, the Lakers are fourth in the NBA in defensive rating — a stark constrast from the defense that ranked just 23rd through the seven contests prior.

This success has bled into the team’s offense as well. Over that span, the Lakers are second in the NBA in both steals (9.3) and points off turnovers (22.0). And the defense hasn’t been allowing many free points, holding its opponents to a league-low 16.2 free throw attempts.

2) It’s round three for the Lake Show and Rip City

The Blazers topped L.A. in the season opener, but the Lakers returned to Portland to capture victory just two weeks later.

The purple and gold had lost a franchise-record 16 consecutive games to the Trail Blazers before that win. Now they will square off for the third time in the season’s first 13 games.

Rajon Rondo was crucial to that victory, running a pick-and-roll clinic en route to 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Meanwhile, McGee was essential on the defensive side, recording 12 points, nine rebounds and, crucially, six blocks.

But on a night when Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum both scored 30 points, the Lakers needed a superstar of their own to come through.

Fortunately for them, LeBron James was up to the task, leading the way with 28 points and seven assists, while taking over in the final three minutes.

3) Blazers are streaking, too

Since falling to the Lakers, Portland has been on a rampage.

The Blazers have won four straight games, mostly in blowout fashion with a 16-point average margin of victory. This run has pushed them to second place in the West and third overall.

Like the Lakers, defense has been the key to the Blazers’ success. During this period, Portland has held its opponents to the NBA’s second-fewest points (95.8) and the worst field goal percentage (39.8).

And the Trail Blazers obviously have some offensive firepower. Lillard ranks eighth in the league in scoring (26.0), while McCollum dropped 40 points on Milwaukee’s vaunted defense just a week ago.

Injury Report

Lakers: None.

Blazers: Damian Lillard (right knee) is probable. Maurice Harkless (left knee) is out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. ESPN nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Purple City

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California