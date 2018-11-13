Defensive-Minded Centers Fueling Lakers' Surge

The Lakers have won five of their last six games, and so much of that success can be traced back to the defensive side of the ball.

Over the team’s first seven games, it ranked just 23rd in defensive rating (113.2); during the six-game surge, it has been fourth (102.5).

This improvement can be directly tied to the play of centers JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler.

“Having one of those guys out there at all times gives us a much better chance of rebounding basketballs, protecting our rim,” coach Luke Walton said at Tuesday’s practice. “We were bleeding points in the paint. We were bleeding offensive rebounds. We’ve started to clean some of that up with being able to keep one of them out there at all times.”

McGee has been excellent for the Lakers all season, ranking third in the NBA in blocks with 3.0 per game. And even when he hasn’t gotten his paws on opponents’ shots, he has been able to effectively alter them.

Opponents have shot just 40-of-82 at the rim when defended by McGee — a 48.8 percent clip that ranks second among 34 players who have faced at least 55 attempts in that area.

“This is the best basketball I’ve seen JaVale play,” Chandler said. “Honestly, I’m proud of what he’s been able to accomplish and how far he’s come in his career.”

Meanwhile, Chandler has been exactly what the Lakers needed from the second-unit center position, platooning with McGee so the purple and gold always have one 7-footer manning the paint across all 48 minutes.

Chandler has even been closing out games — including, of course, his last-second swat on Sunday — lending a huge hand into three straight wins since joining the team.

It has given Chandler affirmation in choosing the Lakers over other teams, including Golden State, which he said was his other final candidate.

“I had to do some heavy thinking and some praying,” Chandler said, “and I could only see myself in a Lakers uniform. It kinda made the decision for me.”

In Chandler’s three games with the Lakers, they have led the NBA in defensive rating (97.4). While it’s a small sample size, Chandler’s defensive impact has been unquestionable, especially in his post matchups with Karl-Anthony Towns and Willie Cauley-Stein.

But Chandler credits the defense as a whole more than his individual impact.

“I may make a play here or there,” Chandler said, “but at the end of the day I need the other four guys to be doing what they’re doing.”

It has, indeed, been a team effort to shore up the defense.

Over this six-game stretch, the Lakers have been opportunistic — second in both steals (9.3) and points off turnovers (22.0) — as well as disciplined — first in opponent free throw attempts (16.2).

But there is no denying the impact of the Lakers’ centers, and the value of their rim protection.

Still, McGee — who has previously spoken of how the NBA is phasing out traditional centers in favor of small-ball lineups — wouldn’t consider the Lakers’ success with two 7-footers proof of a larger trend.

“[There’s] this one instance, but they’re still trying to get us out of here,” McGee said. “Hopefully it says that we’re coming back, but I don’t get my hopes up.”