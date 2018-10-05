3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Clippers (10/6/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers take on the LA Clippers in Anaheim.

1) Slenderman can be a nightmare

Yes, it’s still just the preseason. But a small forward who can start at point guard, drop 31 points and deflect four consecutive inbounds passes with the game on the line is one intriguing player.

Brandon Ingram did all of that on Thursday night, leading the Lakers to victory by gashing the Kings’ defense with his long-legged drives, while mixing in a couple of smooth mid-range jumpers and grabbing nine rebounds.

After his outburst, Ingram now leads the Lakers in scoring (17.0), rebounds (6.7) and steals (2.0) through three preseason games.

And if he gets tired of this whole basketball thing, Ingram might have a future stopping pucks for the Los Angeles Kings.

Slenderman denies four consecutive inbounds passes.



Brandon Ingram's length is absurd. pic.twitter.com/4xrwBo104b — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) October 5, 2018

2) LeBron has targeted 15 minutes per night

We’ve gotten a feel for LeBron James’ preseason workload. In all three exhibitions, he has played one shift in the first quarter and another in the second, totaling 15 minutes twice and 16 once.

While James hasn’t confirmed if he will play in Anaheim, he has already played as many preseason games as he did in his last two years combined.

The four-time MVP got whatever he wanted against the Kings, scoring 18 points with four assists in only 16 minutes. James — the league’s best driver — had no problem getting to the hoop against whichever defender(s) stood in his way.

3) Hart’s post defense is retirement-inducing

How difficult is it to score on Josh Hart in the post? Well, according to two-time all-star David West, it contributed to his decision to retire.

During Thursday’s game (which saw Hart stop 6’10” Harry Giles twice in the post), West tweeted that he knew it was “time to hang it up” when he was stifled by Hart on a couple possessions.

The tape doesn’t lie. The 6’5” Hart held off a player four inches taller and many pounds heavier, exemplifying why coach Luke Walton thinks the shooting guard might be the team’s best post defender.

“We feel fine with Josh guarding bigger players,” Walton said. “He loves the challenge. He gets mad if you send a double-team when he’s guarding the post.”

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. NBA TV nationally.

Location: Honda Center — Anaheim, California