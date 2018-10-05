'Time to Hang it Up': David West's Praise for Josh Hart's Defense

Now that he’s retired with his two championship rings, David West can look back and admit that he won’t miss battling Josh Hart in the post.

In fact, during the Lakers’ preseason game against Sacramento on Thursday, West even tweeted that Hart’s defense contributed to that decision to “hang it up.”

U asked me if I knew during the year. This little mofo stood me up in the post twice..Hips were tripping that night. Time to hang it up bruh I said to myself in the game — David West (@D_West30) October 5, 2018

The game in question was played on Dec. 22 last season, when West’s Warriors visited STAPLES Center.

Hart — a 6-foot-5, 210-pound shooting guard — gave up 40 pounds to the Golden State big man, but that didn’t matter.

The then-rookie fought West for positioning before the catches, kept his hands active when West backed him down and successfully contested both shots.

David West tweeted that he knew it was "time to hang it up" when Josh Hart stood him up in the post on these two plays last season. pic.twitter.com/UBdYyDXI2y — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) October 5, 2018

Then 37 years old and 15 seasons into his career, West was no longer the bulldozer in the post that he was in his prime, but the two-time all-star was one of Golden State’s primary post-up threats and wouldn’t have had much of an issue overpowering most of the NBA’s shooting guards.

But Hart won both battles in the post and even had a reminder for West four days later during the teams’ rematch in Oakland.

Perhaps it was a coincidence, but West’s mid-game tweet may have been inspired by Hart’s work on Harry Giles III.

Sacramento’s 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man could not post up Hart, airballing one attempt and missing another off the front of the rim. A visibly frustrated Giles threw his arms in the air after both shots.

Josh Hart also stopped Harry Giles in the post twice during that game while David West was tweeting. pic.twitter.com/JJtzVyUzDE — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) October 5, 2018

These post plays added to Hart’s growing reputation as a wing who can play like a big.

Before the game, coach Luke Walton even went so far as to say Hart “might be our best post defender we have.”

“We feel fine with Josh guarding bigger players,” Walton said. “He loves the challenge. He gets mad if you send a double-team when he’s guarding the post.”

No need to inform West.