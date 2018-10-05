Josh Hart guards Golden State's David West on Dec. 18, 2017.
'Time to Hang it Up': David West's Praise for Josh Hart's Defense

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Oct 05, 2018

Now that he’s retired with his two championship rings, David West can look back and admit that he won’t miss battling Josh Hart in the post.

In fact, during the Lakers’ preseason game against Sacramento on Thursday, West even tweeted that Hart’s defense contributed to that decision to “hang it up.”

The game in question was played on Dec. 22 last season, when West’s Warriors visited STAPLES Center.

Hart — a 6-foot-5, 210-pound shooting guard — gave up 40 pounds to the Golden State big man, but that didn’t matter.

The then-rookie fought West for positioning before the catches, kept his hands active when West backed him down and successfully contested both shots.

Then 37 years old and 15 seasons into his career, West was no longer the bulldozer in the post that he was in his prime, but the two-time all-star was one of Golden State’s primary post-up threats and wouldn’t have had much of an issue overpowering most of the NBA’s shooting guards.

But Hart won both battles in the post and even had a reminder for West four days later during the teams’ rematch in Oakland.

Perhaps it was a coincidence, but West’s mid-game tweet may have been inspired by Hart’s work on Harry Giles III.

Sacramento’s 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man could not post up Hart, airballing one attempt and missing another off the front of the rim. A visibly frustrated Giles threw his arms in the air after both shots.

These post plays added to Hart’s growing reputation as a wing who can play like a big.

Before the game, coach Luke Walton even went so far as to say Hart “might be our best post defender we have.”

“We feel fine with Josh guarding bigger players,” Walton said. “He loves the challenge. He gets mad if you send a double-team when he’s guarding the post.”

No need to inform West.

