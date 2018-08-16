Josh Hart greets Yasiel Puig after throwing out the first pitch at Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 7, 2018.
Josh Hart Throws First Pitch for Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Aug 16, 2018

Two months ago, Josh Hart was wondering when it would be his turn to throw out a first pitch at Dodger Stadium.

By then, even rookies Moe Wagner and Svi Mykhailiuk had done the honors, and Hart was itching to get a shot.

Turns out, he didn't have to wait long, as Hart threw a strike from atop the mound for Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

Before the game, he and Owner Jeanie Buss visited the Dodgers' clubhouse, where she gifted some LeBron James jerseys to Kenley Jansen, Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig.

The Laker Girls were also on hand, while fans who bought a select ticket package received a Lakers-Dodgers shirt.

