Postgame Notes: Lakers 114, Thunder 113 (2/10/21)

Lakers fell behind early, but battled back in the second half and then held on in overtime to win 114-113 over the Thunder.

Notes:

Lakers get their 6th consecutive win.

Lakers have 3 consecutive overtime games for the first time since November 1-5, 1991.

Lakers trailed by as many as 20 points at the 10:46 mark of the second quarter. The come-from-behind victory was the seventh double-digit comeback of the season and is the team’s largest deficit overcome in a win since March 12, 2019 at Chicago (20) .

LeBron James led the team in minutes with 41 and scored 25 points to go along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

Wesley Matthews had 10 points with three 3PM.

Dennis Schröder with 19 points, including 8-8 from the line.

Kyle Kuzma fell short of another double-double with 9 rebounds and 15 points.

Montrezl Harrell continued his good play against OKC. After two 21 point games vs OKC this season, Harrell got 20 points on 8-10 shooting. Harrell is now shooting 64.9 percent (144-122 FG) from the field this season, ranking fourth in the NBA

After the Lakers bench outscored OKC's bench 56-21 on Monday, they held a 43-23 edge in the game.

Lakers shot 20-24 from the line, for 83.3%.

Lakers had 6 steals and 6 blocks and forced 13 Thunder turnovers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not play and OKC suited up 8 players. Kenrich Williams started in SGA's place and scored 24 points.

1st Quarter: Slow start to the game by the Lakers, falling behind 4-12 early. Lakers fell behind by 17 in the quarter and ended it trailing 23-37. OKC shot 55% from the field with 18 points in the paint and had zero turnovers. Lakers shot 29% and just 1-8 from 3.

2nd Quarter: Lakers fell further behind, with the lead stretching to 20 during the quarter. The Lakers made a push in the second half of the quarter to cut into the lead and trail 57-67 at half. Lakers improved their shooting in the 2nd Quarter, going 12/18 from the field.

3rd Quarter: Lakers open the quarter with more energy to immediately cut into the lead and have it down to 4 in the middle of the quarter. It was a defensive quarter, won 23-17 by the Lakers for a 80-84 Thunder lead after 3. Lakers shot 56% in the 3rd, compared to 30% for OKC.

4th Quarter: Lakers take their first lead of the game at 95-94. A tight 4th quarter ends with LeBron making a 3 pointer to tie the game at 105 to send the game to overtime after a final stop by the Lakers defense.

OT: OT lineup is LeBron, Harrell, Kuzma, Matthews, Schröder. Wesley Matthews hits the 3 off the LeBron feed to give the Lakers a 3 point lead. After a Dort layup and a LeBron miss, LeBron deflects the inbound pass to seal the 114-113 win.

Starters: LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

Anthony Davis was out with right Achilles tendonosis and Alex Caruso was out with a right hand strain.

Lakers won on Monday 119-112 in overtime. Read game recap.

Lakers won the earlier meeting against the Thunder 128-99 in OKC on 1/12/21. Read game recap.

