Lakers Notch New Franchise Record: 7-0 Start

Tonight, this Lakers team made history for the franchise at their final stop versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 128-99 win was the Lakers' seventh victory on the road. That makes them 7-0 outside of Los Angeles, the best road start since the 1985-86 Showtime team went 6-0.

Winning away has been a point of pride for the players. But to execute this type of task takes mental discipline and focus. These principles look to be cornerstones of this team for the second season in a row.

One edge of the team that has been sharpened since last season is their shooting. Now, the Lakers shooting success didn’t happen overnight, but it looks to be here — especially from downtown. The squad went 46% from beyond the arc this evening with 9 guys out of 12 contributing.

LeBron James (26 pts, 7 ast, 6 reb) spoke to the completeness of the team saying, “We combine our defense with our execution offensively.” The Lakers wanted to use this road trip to lock down their D, and they did. And their defensive dominance has only made their offense that much more lethal. Anthony Davis (18 pts, 7 reb) and LBJ are the commanders of these two departments.

Tonight, LeBron looked good from three, sinking 5-of-8. And as the story always goes, the King was on alert to get those points in transition. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (10 pts) made sure he was at the forefront of the pack for the pass. KCP said postgame, “Transition points are what we’re best at.”

AD has been a terror from Houston Texas, to Oklahoma City. The Brow has been leading with a defensive vengeance and tonight he was responsible for grabbing the rebound and igniting the offense... along with knocking down a polished 18 points.

Another defensive monster is a man by the name of Montrezl Harrell (21 pts, 6 reb). This guy is an old school ballplayer. He’s not scared to get physical and tonight Trez was going up without hesitation and throwing it down. Coach Vogel said postgame, “We're learning each other every time we’re on the floor.” Then Trez’s teammates must know now they can always count on his tenacity and defensive IQ.

After three emphatic wins, the team’s heading back to LA. LeBron said the best thing about the trip was, “We want to continue to grow and I believe we got better on this road trip. Our camaraderie and our togetherness continued to grow on this road trip.”

The guys take their home floor Friday night against the Pelicans.

