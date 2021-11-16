November 2020-21 Student and Educator of the Month

Top: Frank Divinagracia, George Salcedo, Phone Thit Noe

Bttm: Alejandra Ramirez, Emma Saucedo, Juan Velazquez

Nominate someone now for student or educator in 2021-22.

The Lakers are proud to announce the November 2021 Student and Educator of the Month winners! This month’s student winners are Juan Velazquez, Alejandra Ramirez, and Emma Saucedo. The winning educators are Phone Thit Noe, George Salcedo, and Frank Divinagracia. Each winner demonstrates an outstanding commitment to academia, athletics, and community outreach.

Juan Velazquez, a goal-oriented 3rd grade student at the Center for Advanced Learning. Juan is a straight A student on the academic honor roll, and also eagerly participates in the STEM Club, spelling bee team, and Mathathon team.

Alejandra Ramirez, a determined 5th grade student at Montague Charter Academy. She is a class tutor and has a passion for learning. Along with her academic success, she demonstrates kindness toward others and finds pleasures in seeing her classmates succeed.

Emma Saucedo, a respectful and committed 12th grade student at James A Garfield High School. Emma has earned much recognition for academic and athletic excellence, along with participating in Student Government and advocating for equality. She is also the captain of her soccer team.

Phone Thit Noe, a nurturing 5th grade teacher at Rosemont Avenue Elementary. Ms. Noe regularly implements researched based practices to support her students’ achievement, and engages students so that they fully understand how much she cares for them. She also leads the Student Council and helps students advocate for change.

George Salcedo, a caring Behavioral Specialist at Sanchez Elementary School. He helps students work through difficult obstacles by providing a safe and comfortable space, positively impacting their social, emotional, and academic status. George also coaches soccer for his own three young children.

Frank Divinagracia, a dedicated high school Math teacher at Da Vinci Science. He is a veteran teacher who uses his students’ interests as context for mathematical concepts. He also volunteers for several clubs and is a part of the school’s Diversity and Equity leadership team.

Each Student and Educator of the Month winner was invited to the home game on November 12th, 2021 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. They were honored during a halftime video presentation where they received a plaque and a Lakers Student and Educator of the Month t-shirt. The nominations for the November Student and Educator of the Month were submitted by administrators, principals, teachers and parents of each school based on exemplary education efforts, academic achievement or extracurricular activities.