Student & Educator of the Month Nominations

The Student and Educator of the Month contest presented by City of Hope allows for schools in the Los Angeles area to nominate outstanding faculty members and students for a chance to be recognized for their outstanding achievements in academics, athletics and in the community.

The contest is open to all elementary, middle, and high schools in the Greater Los Angeles area. All nominations for teachers must be submitted by the principal of the school. All nominations for students must be submitted by a teacher and must include the school principal's name for verification. An individual may only be nominated once during a season.

View last season's Student & Educator of the Month Honors!