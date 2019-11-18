2019-20 Student and Educator of the Month

The Lakers are proud to announce the November 2019 Student and Educator of the Month winners! This month’s student winners are Areanna Flores, Mia Ceja and Esteban Gonzalez. The winning educators are Paul Tran, Vasag Sherbetdjian and Joye Roberts. Each winner demonstrates an outstanding commitment to academia, athletics, and community outreach.

Areanna Flores, a selfless 5th grade student at Montague Charter Academy. She leads Class Congress meetings and advocates for the needs of her fellow students as a member of the Student Senate. In her free time, she loves to play soccer.

Mia Ceja, a hardworking 8th grade student at Olive Vista Middle School. Mia is in the top 5% of her school while enrolled in honors and advanced classes. In her spare time, she is the captain of the school’s running team.

Esteban Gonzalez, an exceptional 10th grade student at James A. Garfield High School. Esteban scored perfectly on the state math test and has been on the principal’s honor roll every grading period. Outside of class, he has completed over 100 community service hours and performs Mariachi music.

Paul Tran, a big-hearted teacher at Renaissance High School for the Arts. With the help of Mr. Tran, the school was awarded a grant to build a music studio. He volunteered his time to get the studio up-and-running and students now have an incredible place to compose and record music.

Vasag Sherbetdjian, a dedicated PE teacher at PUC Community Charter Middle School. He is a student-centered leader with high standards for his students and team members. He goes above and beyond his position and is always the students’ biggest cheerleader.

Joye Roberts, an enthusiastic 6th grade teacher at ICEF View Park Preparatory Middle School. Ms. Roberts continuously finds innovative ways to teach her students how they can impact the community. She is a leader among teachers and is known for her commitment to her students.

Each Student and Educator of the Month winner was invited to the home game on November 17th, 2019 vs. the Atlanta Hawks. They were honored during a halftime presentation where they received a plaque and a Lakers Student and Educator of the Month t-shirt. The nominations for the November Student and Educator of the Month were submitted by administrators, principals and teachers of each school based on exemplary teaching efforts, academic achievement or extracurricular activities. Submit a student or educator