2021-2022 Lakers Youth Foundation November YOU Grant

Congratulations to Social Justice Learning Institute on winning the Lakers Youth Foundation November 2021 YOU Grant Contest!

Mission Statement:

The Social Justice Learning Institute (SJLI) is dedicated to improving the education, health, and well-being of youth and communities of color by empowering them to enact social change through research, training and community mobilization.

Funding Project:

Since 2008, SJLI’s Urban Scholars program has been altering the life trajectories of young boys and men of color by improving academic competencies, self-efficacy, and college readiness. Well-researched, evidence-based and academically sound, our program is a credit-bearing course, embedded into the school’s master schedule. Our scholars develop into critically conscious advocates for justice within their own communities. The program interrupts the school-to-prison pipeline by using a social justice youth development curriculum and integrates mental health and trauma informed practices that teach students how to respond to the negative elements in students’ lives.

Please check back in January for another Lakers Youth Foundation YOU Grant opportunity!