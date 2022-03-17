Top: Michael Walters, Brandon Perez

Bttm: Mya Osorio, Wendy Santana, Avalon Ostrander, Ian Stuart

Nominate someone now for student or educator in 2021-22.

The Lakers are proud to announce our March 2022 Student and Educator of the Month honorees! This month’s student honorees are Avalon Ostrander, Brandon Perez, and Mya Osorio. The educator honorees are Wendy Santana, Ian Stuart, and Michael Walters. Each honoree demonstrates an outstanding commitment to academia, athletics, and community outreach.

Avalon Ostrander is a kind, caring, and intelligent 2nd grade student at Weaver Elementary. Avalon is a hard worker who has shown great growth in reading fluency and comprehension. Outside of school, she supports her Brownie troops community efforts, such as helping collect toys for other kids or pet shelter donations, and even spoke in front of her school encouraging donations for various charities.

Brandon Perez, a respectful, helpful, and sweet 5th grade student at Camellia Ave Elementary. Brandon has made improvements over the last 3 years in his independence, making his teachers proud. He is hardworking and is always respectful to those around him. Brandon also makes a positive impact by recycling and keeping his school and community clean.

Mya Osorio an impressive, dynamic 10th grade student at Sonora High School. Mya has overcome personal and academic obstacles during her early development to accomplish incredible academic and personal successes. Mya is hardworking and dedicated--currently has five A’s in her courses this semester—and a true positive inspiration to those around her.

Wendy Santana is a caring, loyal, and compassionate Kindergarten teacher at Menlo Elementary School. Mrs. Santana believes that all children can learn and are fully capable of instilling this belief in her students as well. Her signature program, “Conga Kids” is a dance curriculum crafted to promote physical well-being and coordination, while also aiming to build a community of self- confidence.

Ian Stuart is a dedicated, composed, and adored 4th grade teacher at Pomelo Community Charter. Mr. Stuart makes his students feel safe and gives students a chance to share what they are feeling each day through his Restorative Justice circles. He is also the lead teacher for the International Mathematical Kangaroo program, emphasizing teamwork, cooperation, and creativity.

Michael Walters is a caring, funny, and dedicated 11th and 12th grade Social Studies teacher at Edison High School. Not only do Mr. Walters students know how deeply he cares about their growth; they also hold a yearly AP pass rate above 80%. Mr. Walters also has been a member of the Varsity Football coaching staff for close to 15 years and is known for putting character first.

Each Student and Educator of the Month honoree was invited to the home game March 14th vs. the Toronto Raptors. They were honored during a halftime on-court presentation where they received a special plaque and a Lakers Student and Educator of the Month t-shirt. The nominations for the March Student and Educator of the Month were submitted by administrators, principals, teachers and parents of each school based on exemplary education efforts, academic achievement or extracurricular activities.