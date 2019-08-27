Lakers Staff Teams Up to Renovate a Local Elementary School Classroom

As part of the South Bay Lakers’ year-long adoption of Edison Elementary, 29 Lakers and South Bay Lakers staff spent the afternoon renovating and updating one of their classrooms.

Throughout the day, volunteers cleaned, built furniture, and decorated a classroom to surprise students ahead of the beginning of the school year, which started Monday, August 26th.

✔️Team Up event

✔️Classroom renovation

✔️Ready for the new school year ✏



Check out the transformation! pic.twitter.com/CnGoehdiyr — Lakers Community (@LakersCommunity) August 23, 2019

This South Bay Lakers themed room, dubbed the Positive Behavior Room, is now filled with new furniture, décor, and games, providing students a fun and safe place to learn and grow.

Jayne Okazaki, the Principal of Edison Elementary, remarked, “I am very proud and happy to have the South Bay Lakers adopt us and furnish our positive behavior South Bay Lakers room.” Principal Okazaki has spent her entire career serving the Torrance Unified School District.

To kick off the new school year, we worked together on a classroom renovation today at Edison Elementary! pic.twitter.com/WHtDEkRYu4 — Lakers Community (@LakersCommunity) August 23, 2019

This classroom renovation was the final piece of a year-long adoption program which began last fall, with a kickoff ceremony with the full South Bay Lakers team. Throughout the year, this adoption included a reading program, a Junior Laker Girls Dance Clinic, basketball programming and tickets to games.