Lakers Staff Teams Up to Renovate a Local Elementary School Classroom

Lakers Staff Teams Up to Renovate a Local Elementary School Classroom
Posted: Aug 27, 2019

As part of the South Bay Lakers’ year-long adoption of Edison Elementary, 29 Lakers and South Bay Lakers staff spent the afternoon renovating and updating one of their classrooms.

Throughout the day, volunteers cleaned, built furniture, and decorated a classroom to surprise students ahead of the beginning of the school year, which started Monday, August 26th.

This South Bay Lakers themed room, dubbed the Positive Behavior Room, is now filled with new furniture, décor, and games, providing students a fun and safe place to learn and grow.

Jayne Okazaki, the Principal of Edison Elementary, remarked, “I am very proud and happy to have the South Bay Lakers adopt us and furnish our positive behavior South Bay Lakers room.” Principal Okazaki has spent her entire career serving the Torrance Unified School District.



This classroom renovation was the final piece of a year-long adoption program which began last fall, with a kickoff ceremony with the full South Bay Lakers team. Throughout the year, this adoption included a reading program, a Junior Laker Girls Dance Clinic, basketball programming and tickets to games.

Tags
Pacers, Lakers

Recent Stories on Lakers.com

Recent Videos

Related Content

Pacers

Lakers

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter