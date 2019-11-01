2019-20 Lakers Youth Foundation YOU Grant Contest

Nominate your Los Angeles area nonprofit for the first Lakers Youth Foundation YOU Grant Contest of the 2019-2020 NBA Season! The lucky finalists will have their grant projects displayed on Lakers.com and be voted upon by YOU the fans to win a $5,000 YOU Grant from the Lakers Youth Foundation.

Visit Lakers.com/community for more information on how the Lakers serve their community and assist nonprofit organizations.

Nomination Period: 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on November 1, 2019 until 10:00 a.m. PT on November 14, 2019

Voting Period: 2:00 p.m. PT on November 15, 2019 until 10:00 a.m. PT on November 26, 2019

Winner Announcement: November 26, 2019

Official Contest Rules

2018-19 YOU Grant Winners