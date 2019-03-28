Lakers Players, Celebrities Throw '90s-Themed Field Day for Local Kids

Steps away from the UCLA Health Training Center on March 23, a local soccer field was transformed into a game show a la “Nickelodeon Guts.”

The Lakers partnered with UCLA Health to provide a Field Day for about 200 kids from Playworks Southern California, with players, staff, Laker Girls and ‘90s celebrities joining together for a day of promoting “the importance of health and fitness.”

We couldn't have had more fun at our annual @LakersCommunity Field Day! Thanks to everyone who made it a blast!!@UCLAHealth | #TeamUCLALakers pic.twitter.com/59hKVOPkft — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 25, 2019

Original “Guts” host Mike O’Malley emceed the event, which included Lakers players a host of actors who first appeared on the ’90s scene: Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”), Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”), Patrick Renna (“The Sandlot”) and Kirsten Storms (“Zenon” trilogy).

The day of fun and games included a hula hoop relay; sponge bucket challenge; dodgeball; tug of war; “noisemeter” challenge; and relay race. And while the kids may have outnumbered the NBA players about 10 to 1, the Lakers were like (really) oversized kids with they embraced the day’s competition.

JaVale McGee and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had a particularly great time, as they led their team to field day victory at the end of a day filled with unforgettable memories.