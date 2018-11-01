2018-19 Lakers Youth Foundation YOU Grant

Nominate your Los Angeles area nonprofit for the first Lakers Youth Foundation YOU Grant Contest of the 2018-2019 NBA Season! The lucky finalists will have their grant projects displayed on Lakers.com and be voted upon by YOU the fans to win a $5,000 YOU Grant from the Lakers Youth Foundation.

Visit Lakers.com/community for more information on how the Lakers serve their community and assist nonprofit organizations.

Nomination Period: November 1, 2018 to November 12, 2018

Voting Period: November 14, 2018 to November 30, 2018

Winner Announcement: November 30, 2018

Official Contest Rules

2017-18 YOU Grant Winners