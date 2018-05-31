Lakers Team Up for Beach Clean Up

On Thursday, May 24th, Lakers staff teamed up with The Malibu Foundation for the 25th Annual Kids Ocean Day! On this Adopt-A-Beach-Clean-Up Day, over 5,000 kids from the Los Angeles area came to Dockweiler Beach to clean up trash and learn about keeping our oceans and beaches trash-free. Lakers staff were among many volunteers that came out to help with the big day.

Buses full of excited kids came to the beach while Lakers staff were put in pairs to welcome the students and got them in groups to go out and clean the beach. Each group spread out and worked to pick up the trash, both visible and the pieces that had been buried by the sand. As volunteers and staff cleaned the beach, they also learned about the importance of keeping our beaches clean and how harmful trash can be to the ocean and all sea creatures. To top off the fun, a pod of dolphins swam by at the end of the event! The Lakers are proud to work with Kids Ocean Day and to do our part in keeping LA beaches clean!