Postgame Report: Grizzlies Grind Out a 92-84 Win Over Jazz

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Mike Conley led all scorers with a season-high 23 points Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies opened the second quarter with a 13-4 run

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies picked up a 92-84 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night in Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Grizzlies defense held the Jazz to 29-of-82 (.354) shooting, including 8-of-32 (.250) from three-point range, and 39 points below their season average (123.0 ppg).

Neither team shot well from three-point range in the first half, with the Jazz going 4-for-14 (.286) and the Grizzlies shooting 3-for-13 (.231). The Grizzlies opened the second quarter with a 13-4 run, but Utah would respond with a 7-0 run of their own in a 2:07 span during a heavily-contested half that included four ties and eight lead changes as Memphis took a 47-46 lead into the break. Marc Gasol had a strong first half for Memphis, matching his season scoring average with 13 points while grabbing six rebounds.

Memphis continued to bear down defensively after the break, forcing six turnovers and holding Utah to 5-of-14 (2-7 3PT) shooting in the third quarter. Mike Conley connected on a key three-pointer with .03 seconds remaining in the period.

After Memphis led 86-70 with 3:41 remaining in the game, Utah used a 12-2 run over the next 3:23 to keep the game close, but Conley would knock down a pair of free throws with 18.8 left to put the game away. Conley went a perfect 5-for-5 from the line in the fourth quarter.

Mike Conley led all scorers with a season-high 23 points while also pulling down seven rebounds. Marc Gasol recorded his first double-double of the season, scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 boards. Shelvin Mack reached double-digits for the first time this year, coming off the bench to score 12 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Jae Crowder led Utah with 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. 2017 All-Rookie First Team member Donovan Mitchell added 14 points. Rudy Gobert notched a double-double, scoring 11 points and getting 12 rebounds.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will stay out west to challenge the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, October 24 at Golden 1 Center at 9 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Team Quotes

On what pleased him with the victory Just that. Our core values of being a gritty team. To come in here, you know, a tough place to play against a very good basketball team. To win a game when we’re shooting 36 percent from the field, but winning three out of the four quarters says a lot about the character of our guys. You know we keep going and we keep talking about it. This is who we have to be. It’s natural for them, that’s the best part it. You don’t have to beg and plead these guys to be competitors, they’re naturally competitive and they got after it tonight. J.B. Bickerstaff On the depth of the team Yeah, that’s what we talked about at the beginning of the year was the depth that we had. Whether it was Wayne Seldon, Omri Casspi, you know, Jaren [Jackson Jr.] I could go down a list of guys. Shelvin Mack hit huge shots down the stretch for us. Guys just kept stepping up and making plays when we needed it. J.B. Bickerstaff On the third quarter for Memphis The was a big one. Third quarter was great defense. We’re not always going to shoot the ball well, but we hang our hat on defense and you give yourself a chance to win. I think we were able to come in, play with energy. We had to make up for a lot of stuff that we’re dealing with right now and we got over that by just playing hard. Shelvin Mack

Player Notes

Mike Conley led the team with 23 points

Marc Gasol had his first double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds

Shelvin Mack had a season high 12 points

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App