Postgame Report: Grizzlies Can’t Overcome Poor Shooting Night, Fall to Indiana 117-104

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Pacers shot 16-for-38 from three-point range (.421) while limiting the Grizzlies to 10-for-38 shooting from behind the arc (.263)... The Pacers connected on 50.0 percent of their total shot attempts on 31 assists while limiting Memphis to 23 assists on the night on 42.7 percent shooting. Key Run of the Night Indiana led by seven (73-66) points before doubling its advantage with a 7-0 run to go up 80-66 with 2:45 left in the third quarter... The Pacers would lead by double figures for the entirety of the fourth quarter.

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Indiana Pacers 117-104 inside FedExForum on Monday night.

Despite an impressive night from Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies were unable to overcome a slow night on the offensive end of the court. The Pacers jumped out to an early 20-12 lead following a 16-3 run as the Grizzlies struggled to get anything going offensively. However, The Grizzlies responded with a 17-2 run spanning from the (2:57) mark in the first quarter to (9:05) in the second, as they took their largest lead of the night at 31-25.

Following the Grizzlies run, the Pacers immediately responded with a 19-6 run of their own to stretch their lead to 44-37 with (5:39) remaining in the first half. The Grizzlies remained within striking distance until early in the fourth quarter when Indiana would use a 14-6 run to stretch their lead to 94-79, with (9:24) remaining in the game, following a deep three-pointer from Aaron Holiday. The Pacers were able to capitalize on their three-point shooting as they finished the night (16-of-38) from deep (.421) while limiting the Grizzlies to (10-of-38) from behind the arc (.263). The Pacers connected on 50.0 percent of their shot attempts on 31 assists while limiting Memphis to 23 assists on the night on 42.7 percent shooting.

Jaren Jackson Jr. put together his best performance of the season, as he notched his second career 30-point game and a season-high 31 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks on 10-of-19 shooting. However, it would not be enough to lift the Grizzlies, as they dropped to 6-14 on the season. Solomon Hill provided a spark in his first start of the season, finishing the night with 22 points, six rebounds and two assists on 9-of-14 shooting, including a season-high four three-pointers. Dillon Brooks added 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists. De’Anthony Melton led the Grizzlies’ second unit with a season-high 16 points and a season-high nine rebounds while dishing out four assists.

Indiana was led by Domantas Sabonis who collected a double-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists on the night. Malcolm Brogdon finished one assist shy of a double-double as he scored a team-high 19 points to go with nine assists on 7-of-13 shooting. Justin Holiday chipped in 15 points and three rebounds on the bench for the Pacers. Myles Turner added 17 points and six rebounds as the Pacers moved to 13-7 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will hit the road for a four-game road trip, beginning with the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. CT at the United Center. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On tonight’s game: Super proud of our guys. The last two games, how we’ve come out with a competitive edge against two teams currently in the playoffs. We’ve been talking about this this past week dating back to the Clippers game, Jazz game, Timberwolves, tonight—3 of 4, back-to-back, there’s no excuses. We could’ve come out super flat. I know our offense wasn’t where it could’ve been, missing some shots, layups, threes, but we competed. I thought our guys scrapped, competed, credit to the Pacers—they had another great shooting night regardless of what coverage we were in. They’ve got a lot of talented players, but I felt like the effort from our guys was where it needs to be and that’s something as we’re about to hit the road for 10 days, when you have that same urgency from the start of the game, just keep getting better. Taylor Jenkins On Jaren Jackson Jr.’s fouls: I’ve gone back and been honest with him and looked at the tape, saying ‘You could’ve been a little more urgent, more aware, technique could be better’. Sometimes, it’s just wrong place at the wrong time, that’s for sure. Overall, his aggressiveness tonight, I thought defensively I challenged him early. I didn’t think he was as aggressive as he needed to be. He really picked it up—two blocked shots and then he had just an aggressive mentality offensively from the three-point line. He got to the foul line nine times—that might be a season high for him. Really proud of the steps he took. He just has so much to give and so much more—the dialogues we keep having about making defense a priority. I thought activity was good, but his communication was unbelievable, like the best I’ve seen all season. I think that really helped our group with the different coverages we had going on out there. Taylor Jenkins On the team’s effort tonight in spite of injuries and fatigue: Everybody contributed. You know, when guys go down, you’ve got to step up. So everybody from the bench to those who had to step up in the starting lineup, everybody contributed. Jaren Jackson Jr. On the team’s mindset entering their upcoming road trip: Build off of what we’ve been doing. I think we’ve been playing a lot harder and playing a lot smarter, playing within ourselves and within our system. Just have to carry that on [with us] on the road. Jaren Jackson Jr. On where tonight’s performance fell short: We just needed to get stops. We were playing hard out there, scrapping. We gave the Pacers our best fight. But just some little stops, [finding] shooters and stuff like that. So we’ve got to capitalize on those [opportunities]. De'Anthony Melton On his recent play: I’m just playing hard, honestly. I’m just playing hard, trusting the offense, trusting my teammates, too. My teammates are doing a great job. We are all moving the ball. Everybody’s getting touches. We’re getting out and running. People are getting easy buckets, not only me, but just our whole team. De'Anthony Melton

Player Notes

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with a season-high 31 points (including 14 of the Grizzlies' 26 third-quarter points), shooting 10-of-19 from the field... This marked Jackson's second-career 30-point game (career-high 36 points on Nov. 30, 2018 at Brooklyn).

Solomon Hill made his first start of the season for the Grizzlies and finished the night with a season-high 22 points, six rebounds and two assists while knocking down a season-best four three-pointers.

De'Anthony Melton led the Grizzlies bench with a season-high 16 points and a season-high nine rebounds while dishing out four assists.

Dillon Brooks tallied 19 points, six rebounds and two assists on 7-of-16 shooting.

