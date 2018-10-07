Postgame Report: Grizzlies Outlast Pacers in OT Thriller, 109-104

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis won the turnover margin (+11) as the Pacers turned the ball over 27 times while Memphis had just 14. Key Run of the Night Memphis went on a 9-2 run over a 2:18 stretch in overtime to help close out the game.

In a nail-biter finish, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Indiana Pacers 109-104 in overtime on Saturday night at FedExForum.

Memphis converted Indiana’s 27 turnovers to 28 points while the Pacers only scored 13 points off Memphis’ 14 turnovers.

The game featured 18 lead changes with eight of those occurring in the fourth quarter alone. With 7.5 seconds left in regulation and the Grizzlies down 94-91, Yuta Watanabe connected on a three-point shot, sending the game into overtime.

Indiana opened overtime with the first bucket, but Memphis would then go on a 9-2 run over a 2:18 stretch and ultimately win the game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded a preseason high with 18 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes. Watanabe posted all of his 11 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. One assist shy of a double-double, Wayne Selden Jr. recorded 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting and nine assists. Garrett Temple also scored in double figures with 11 points while Ivan Rabb grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.

Aaron Holiday led all scorers with 20 points while Domantas Sabonis recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Former Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans also chipped in 12 points.

The Grizzlies will hit the road to take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, October 10 at the Amway Center. Tune in to 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

On if he saw what he wanted to see tonight Yeah, I think so. We got an opportunity to play some guys longer stretches. They played more minutes. It was the way that we played, the pace that we played with, the unselfishness that we played with. I think in the first half, 15 of our 18 field goals were assisted on, and we had some other ones that were wide open that we didn’t knock down. Our guys are sharing the ball. They’re playing the play that we want to play – competing on the defensive end of the floor as well. That’s what we’re looking for no matter who is on the floor for us. We’ve been working on our habits, and we want to see guys execute those. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On Yuta Watanabe So far, so good to be honest with you. The things that he’s been able to pick up, the skillset that he has. He missed some time with that shoulder injury, but he didn’t miss a beat when he got back on the floor. He did everything he needed to do with his conditioning. He paid attention when he was on the sidelines. We never had to teach him things over again, so he did a really good job of staying focused and then being ready for his moment. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On Jaren Jackson Jr. I think he was good. We talked about it last night – his character and the type of kid that he is. He struggled a little bit last night, but just being who he is, he came back and showed himself tonight. I think he did a really good job. We got him the ball down there on the block and he was able to score, knock down a three. Defensively, he’s able to do things just to clog the paint. He might not always get the shot block, but the shots are changed when he’s around. Again, give the kid a ton of credit for being able to bounce back so quickly. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On his performance tonight It felt good. I didn’t play well yesterday so today I thought I played well [today]. My teammates and coaches were always talking to me. They were encouraging me and I appreciate that. I was out there having fun and that was really nice. Yuta Watanabe On being more comfortable today than yesterday Yesterday, I got dunked on like 10 seconds after I subbed in. That was probably the worst way to start my professional career so there was nothing to be afraid of right now so I was really comfortable. I was having fun today. Yuta Watanabe On the crowd reacting to his shot That felt great. Especially, when I hit the shot and the crowd went crazy and the bench was going nuts. I really appreciate their energy and I loved it. Yuta Watanabe

Jaren Jackson Jr. , the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, led the Grizzlies with a preseason-high 18 points.

, the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, led the Grizzlies with a preseason-high 18 points. Wayne Selden Jr. scored 16 points and handed out a game-high nine assists. Selden Jr. nearly had a double-double before halftime, tallying 12 points and eight assists before intermission.

Jr. scored 16 points and handed out a game-high nine assists. Selden Jr. nearly had a double-double before halftime, tallying 12 points and eight assists before intermission. Ivan Rabb led Memphis with 12 rebounds to go along with seven points. He also had game highs in blocks (3) and steals (3).

led Memphis with 12 rebounds to go along with seven points. He also had game highs in blocks (3) and steals (3). Yuta Watanabe recorded his first NBA points, scoring 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Watanabe, who scored all of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime, hit a game-tying three-pointer from 27 feet with 6.4 seconds left in regulation.

recorded his first NBA points, scoring 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Watanabe, who scored all of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime, hit a game-tying three-pointer from 27 feet with 6.4 seconds left in regulation. The two teams will meet again in the regular season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 17 in Indianapolis.

Memphis has scored 100 points in every preseason game this year.

