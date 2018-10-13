KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Memphis Grizzlies Postgame Report header image

Jaren Jackson Jr. scores team-high 18 points

The 2018 fourth-overall draft pick Jaren Jackson Jr. led all Grizzlies scorers with 18 points on 7-of-9 (2-2 3PT) shooting.

MEMvHOU: playlist 10.12.18

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Jaren Jackson Jr. scores team-high 18 points
Now Playing

Jaren Jackson Jr. scores team-high 18 points

The 2018 fourth-overall draft pick Jaren Jackson Jr. led all Grizzlies scorers with 18 points on 7-of-9 (2-2 3PT) shooting.
Oct 12, 2018  |  01:14
Harrison leaves his defender in the dust
Now Playing

Harrison leaves his defender in the dust

Andrew Harrison crosses his man at the top of the key and lays it up at the rim with a finger roll.
Oct 12, 2018  |  00:14
Jackson Jr. sizes his man up for three
Now Playing

Jackson Jr. sizes his man up for three

Jaren Jackson Jr. squares up and drains one from deep.
Oct 12, 2018  |  00:12
Gasol's hustle ignites the crowd
Now Playing

Gasol's hustle ignites the crowd

Marc Gasol beats his man to the floor, comes up with the loose ball and finds Brooks for the two-handed slam.
Oct 12, 2018  |  00:10
10.12.18 J.B. Bickerstaff media availability
Now Playing

10.12.18 J.B. Bickerstaff media availability

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks to the media about rotations, Chandler Parsons' improvements and strategy for tonight's final preseason game against the Houston Rockets.
Oct 12, 2018  |  03:51
MEMvHOU: MikeCheck Minute 10.12.18
Now Playing

MEMvHOU: MikeCheck Minute 10.12.18

MikeCheck Minute previews tonight’s final preseason game against the Houston Rockets at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Oct 12, 2018  |  01:09

Postgame Report: Grizzlies Defeated by Rockets 121-103 in Preseason Finale

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Oct 12, 2018
Game Tracker and Box Score
Discuss on the Fan Boards

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Houston Rockets to close out the preseason 121-103 on Friday night in FedExForum.

Houston pulled down 16 offensive rebounds while Memphis had just three offensive boards.

The Rockets came out firing in the first half by shooting 14-26 (.538) from three-point range, making more three-pointers (14) than two-pointers (six). The Rockets used a 20-4 run in the first and second quarters to lead by as much as 27 before Memphis went on a 20-4 run of their own, cutting the deficit to single-digits before the break.

Memphis made the most of the Rockets miscues, scoring 31 points off of 15 turnovers. The Grizzlies shot well from the floor, going 36-for-70 (.514) and also recorded a preseason-best five blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 18 points, matching a preseason high, on an efficient 7-of-9 (2-2 3PT) shooting. Mike Conley added 15 points. Wayne Selden scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. Chandler Parsons finished with 12.

James Harden led all scorers with 23 points, while Chris Paul also had a double-double with 14 points and handing out 11 assists. Clint Capela also logged a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Eric Gordon added 12 points. Former Grizzlies forward James Ennis III scored 11. Carmelo Anthony also had 11 points. Gerald Green and Isaiah Hartenstein both scored 10.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will open the 2018-19 season on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, October 17 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 6 p.m. Tune into FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

Team Quotes

Player Notes

  • The 2018 fourth-overall draft pick Jaren Jackson Jr. led all Grizzlies scorers with 18 points on 7-of-9 (2-2 3PT) shooting.
  • Wayne Selden Jr. scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter.
  • Mike Conley also scored 15 points while leading the team with six assists.
  • Chandler Parsons had 12 points, scoring double-digits for the third time this preseason.
  • Former Grizzlies forward James Ennis III scored 11 points for Houston.
  • Houston shot 14-for-26 (.538) from three-point range in the first half and finished 20-of-47 (.426) in the game.

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App

Download on the App Store Download on Google play

Tags
Rockets, Grizzlies, Grind City Media

Upcoming Home games

Related Content

Rockets

Grizzlies

Grind City Media