Postgame Report: Grizzlies Defeated by Rockets 121-103 in Preseason Finale

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Houston had 16 offensive rebounds while Memphis only grabbed three. Key Run of the Night Houston went on a 20-2 run over a 4:51 span in the first and second quarters to lead by as much as 27 in the first half.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Houston Rockets to close out the preseason 121-103 on Friday night in FedExForum.

Houston pulled down 16 offensive rebounds while Memphis had just three offensive boards.

The Rockets came out firing in the first half by shooting 14-26 (.538) from three-point range, making more three-pointers (14) than two-pointers (six). The Rockets used a 20-4 run in the first and second quarters to lead by as much as 27 before Memphis went on a 20-4 run of their own, cutting the deficit to single-digits before the break.

Memphis made the most of the Rockets miscues, scoring 31 points off of 15 turnovers. The Grizzlies shot well from the floor, going 36-for-70 (.514) and also recorded a preseason-best five blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 18 points, matching a preseason high, on an efficient 7-of-9 (2-2 3PT) shooting. Mike Conley added 15 points. Wayne Selden scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. Chandler Parsons finished with 12.

James Harden led all scorers with 23 points, while Chris Paul also had a double-double with 14 points and handing out 11 assists. Clint Capela also logged a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Eric Gordon added 12 points. Former Grizzlies forward James Ennis III scored 11. Carmelo Anthony also had 11 points. Gerald Green and Isaiah Hartenstein both scored 10.

The Grizzlies will open the 2018-19 season on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, October 17 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 6 p.m. Tune into FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

scored 11 points for Houston. Houston shot 14-for-26 (.538) from three-point range in the first half and finished 20-of-47 (.426) in the game.

