Postgame Report: Grizzlies Hold Off Hawks 120-110 in Preseason Home Opener

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies outscored the Hawks 35-20 in the third quarter. Key Run of the Night With the game tied 52-52 with 2:16 remaining in the second quarter, Memphis closed the first half and opened up the second half with a 20-4 run over a span of 5:56 to create a 74-56 lead.

Game Recap

Marc Gasol looked to be in midseason form, scoring the first 10 points of the game for Memphis, and had 12 points in the first quarter. The Grizzlies attacked the lane in the first half, scoring 24 points in the paint while also getting to the free throw line, going 18-of-23 (.783) from the charity stripe.

Including a Chandler Parsons four-point play at the 1:15 mark and a Dillon Brooks jumper with 0.5 seconds left in the second quarter, the Grizzlies closed the first half and opened the second half on a 20-4 run over a span of 5:56 to grab an 18-point lead early in the third quarter.

MarShon Brooks caught fire, scoring 16 of his 18 points in the half without missing a shot. The Grizzlies defense harassed the Hawks into 24 turnovers in the game. Atlanta mounted a comeback effort by outscoring Memphis 36-22 in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too much for the Hawks to overcome.

Gasol would lead all scorers with 21 points while going 10-of-11 from the free throw line. Brooks finished with 18 points off the bench on a perfect 7-for-7 (3-3 3PT) shooting night, marking the second-straight game a Grizzlies player made all field goal attempts (min. six attempts) off the bench. JaMychal Green added 13 points and nine rebounds. Mike Conley and Parsons reached double-digits for the second-straight game, as they both scored 11 points.

Tyler Dorsey led the Hawks with 18 points. Rookie Trae Young added 15. Alex Len, Kent Bazemore, DeAndre’ Bembry and Alex Poythress all chipped in with 10 points each.

Next Game:

The Grizzlies will play the second game of their only preseason back-to-back, hosting the Indiana Pacers tomorrow, Saturday, October 6 at 7 p.m. at FedExForum. Tune into FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Team Quotes

On JaMychal Green being aggressive and blocking shots: I think it’s huge for us. He sets the tone from that manner for our team. As far as his aggressiveness, he makes those energizing plays that everybody else feeds off of. As a coach, if you’ve got a guy who can go out and get you a double-double and you don’t have to call a play for him, that’s huge. You know you can depend on him and you know you can count on him, and he’s solid on both ends of the floor. He does a great job defensively. We haven’t put him in a ton of switch situations yet, but he’s got the ability to do that as well. It’s good for him to show everybody that emotion, that energy, and then guys kind of follow him. J.B. Bickerstaff On Jaren Jackson Jr.: It’s going to take time and all of us need to be patient with him. His ceiling is extremely high and he will get there, there’s no doubt about it, but it’s going to be a process for him. Learning to play against this level of talent every single night isn’t easy. The hardest part of becoming the player we believe he is going to become is finding that consistency. You go back and you look at all of the guys that have come in sort of at his age, and most of them had their ups and down their first year. But he’s got the confidence in his ability. He’s got the mental toughness to carry through adversity and understand that he is going through a process. So, he’ll show up tomorrow and he’ll work his tail off. There’s no doubt about it. J.B. Bickerstaff On how he thinks the offense is going so far: "I feel great. I think we're a very unselfish group right now. the ball just finds the open man. Most of the time, Marc [Gasol] and myself are out of play. We're just in the corners and moving around and cutting. You've got guys just making the right decisions and back door cuts - that stuff is contagious. Jaren Jackson is doing well, too. We're doing the right things offensively and I think our defense is helping." Mike Conley On Trae Young: "I like him. I think he's had a lot thrown at him early on. I think he's going to have some challenges early just because it's hard being a young rookie at the point guard position because you have to have command of so much and it's so much responsibility, but from playing against him and talking to him, he seems like he's a kid who is willing to learn, get better every day. He's obviously got the talent, so it'll be fun to watch him grow." Mike Conley

Player Notes

The Grizzlies won their fourth straight preseason home opener.

The two teams will meet again in the Grizzlies’ regular season home opener on Friday, Oct. 19.

Memphis has scored 115-or-more in each of its preseason games.

Memphis converted 25 Hawks turnovers into 29 points while Atlanta converted 21 Grizzlies turnovers into just 18 points.

The Hawks shot just 62.5 percent from the free throw line (20-32 FT) while Memphis shot 78.6 percent on 10 more attempts

