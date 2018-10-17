MikeCheck: Time to take mid-season inventory as HBCU football season gears up for stretch run

MEMPHIS – Eight weeks have passed since the first full college football Saturday kicked off, and we’re also just as many weeks away from the next Black College football champion being crowned in the Dec. 15 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

So there’s no better time than now, at the halfway point of the season, to take inventory and hand out the 10 MikeCheck Mid-season HBCU Superlatives.

It doesn’t mean your team or top players have arrived.

But they’re certainly on their way, if they keep it up.

Offensive MVP

Jalen Morton, QB, Prairie View: The dual-threat quarterback has emerged as one of the most explosive players in the country – on any level – to lead Prairie View back into contention for a SWAC title. Morton averages 315.1 yards in total offense, with 18 touchdowns and a 123.2 efficiency rating in seven games.

Defensive MVP

Darryl Johnson, DL, N.C. A&T: Johnson leads the MEAC and ranks eighth in the FCS with seven sacks to go along with 11 tackles for loss for the top overall defense in the conference. Johnson’s best work has come against the stiffer competition, including a sack in the Aggies’ upset win at FBS’s East Carolina.

Coach of the Year

Mike White, Benedict: After taking over a team that went winless in 2015 and 5-6 his second season, White has the Division II squad from Columbia, S.C. off to one of its best starts in history at 5-1. The five-time SIAC coach of the year while at Albany State is headed for his sixth award, and first at Benedict.

Team of the Year

Morehouse: The Maroon Tigers opened the season 6-0, including four decided on the final possession, to match their best start since 2010. The win streak ended last week against Albany State, but a stout defense and solid ground game led by tailback Santo Dunn should get Morehouse back on track quickly.

Biggest Upset

Morgan State over North Carolina A&T: The defending HBCU national champion Aggies carried a 15-game win streak – tied for longest in FCS and FBS – into their home stadium Sept. 22 against the winless Bears. It didn’t matter. Alex Raya’s 36-yard field goal as time expired sealed the improbable 16-13 win.

Biggest Letdown

Hal Mumme’s resignation: A month into his first season on the job, Mumme quit after three games at Jackson State. The former head coach at Kentucky was brought to resurrect his ‘Air Raid’ offense that once lit up SEC scoreboards nearly two decades ago. But JSU failed to score 20 in any of their first three games.

Best Game

Howard nips Bethune-Cookman: Sparked by ESPN SportsCenter highlight plays and a 301-yard passing performance from Caylin Newton, Cam’s younger brother, Howard squeezed past Bethune-Cookman 41-35 in the Sept. 22 Circle City Classic in Indianapolis. Newton now ranks second in the nation in FCS total offense.

Story of the Year

Christion Abercrombie’s recovery: Abercrombie, who will be discharged from Vanderbilt Medical Center on Wednesday and transferred to a rehabilitation center in Atlanta. The Tennessee State linebacker is recovering from emergency surgery for a severe head injury sustained in the Tigers’ Sept. 29 loss at Vanderbilt.

Band of the Year

Bethune-Cookman University: There are still plenty of halftime shows left in the HBCU football season. But the Marching Wildcats get the mid-term nod for best band performance. No band can match their combination of size, skill, command, musicianship and sheer entertainment. Don’t believe me? Check out their Netflix series.

Best ‘Classic’ Remaining

The Florida Classic, Nov. 17: As a Grambling alum, I’m partial to the Bayou Classic in New Orleans on Thanksgiving weekend. I also have much respect for the Magic City Classic in Birmingham on Oct. 27. But facts are facts. At the rate this season is going, the annual clash between FAMU and Bethune-Cookman in Orlando may well decide the MEAC title.

MikeCheck HBCU Power Poll

1. Florida A&M (5-2):

The Rattlers went on the road to pull off the not-so-shocking upset, rallying from a 21-6 deficit to knock off defending HBCU champs North Carolina A&T, 22-21. A second half shutout and a chip-shot field goal by Yahia Aly as time expired sent FAMU to its fourth straight victory, the program’s longest winning streak since 2011, and to a 4-0 mark atop the MEAC.

Last week’s ranking: 4

Up Next: Bye

2. Alcorn State (5-2):

Dual-threat quarterback Noah Johnson accounted for 314 total yards and two touchdowns, including a dynamic 92-yard scoring run in the first quarter, to lead Alcorn to 35-26 road win over Alabama A&M. The Braves, who owned the SWAC’s top scoring offense and defense, remain atop the East division standings at 4-1 heading down the stretch.

Last week’s ranking: Unranked

Up next: Saturday vs Grambling (3-3)

3. North Carolina A&T (5-2):

For the second time this season, the Aggies lost at home on a game-winning field goal in the final seconds. All-conference running back Marquell Cartwright was held to just 33 yards, and N.C. A&T went scoreless after halftime. Now, what only a few weeks ago appeared to be the most dominant team in HBCU football is now as vulnerable as ever entering the MEAC's biggest game of the week.

Last week’s ranking: 1

Up next: Saturday at Bethune-Cookman (4-3)

4. Morehouse (6-1):

Perhaps all of those close calls finally caught up with the Maroon Tigers, who saw their six-game winning streak to open the season snapped at home by Albany State. Suddenly, there’s a crowd at the top of the SIAC East division, with Albany State and Benedict both at 3-0 in conference play above Morehouse. But there's still plenty left to decide in the ultra-competitive league.

Last week’s ranking: 2

Up next: Saturday at Benedict (5-1)

5. Southern University (3-3):

Making his first career start, quarterback Ladarius Skelton accounted for 370 yards and four TDs in a stunning 38-0 win at Prairie View. Skelton was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week. But the Jaguars’ stingy defense also contributed stellar work by snagging five interceptions in Southern’s first shutout in two years. Can the Jaguars build on the spark form last week's QB change?

Last week’s ranking: Unranked

Up Next: Saturday vs Texas Southern (1-5)

The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Memphis Grizzlies. All opinions expressed by Michael Wallace are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Memphis Grizzlies or its Basketball Operations staff, owners, parent companies, partners or sponsors. His sources are not known to the Memphis Grizzlies and he has no special access to information beyond the access and privileges that go along with being an NBA accredited member of the media.