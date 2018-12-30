Memphis Grizzlies waive D.J. Stephens

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team waived guard/forward D.J. Stephens.

Stephens (6-5, 188) appeared in 10 games (eight starts) for the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle and averaged 7.9 points and 5.0 rebounds in 23.1 minutes after signing a two-way contract with the Grizzlies on Oct. 8. The 28-year-old University of Memphis product made one appearance for the Grizzlies, recording two points and one steal in seven minutes on Dec. 8 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

