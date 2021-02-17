Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder fan attendance update 2.17.21
Tonight’s Game To Be Played Without Spectators Due To Winter Weather Conditions
Due to winter weather conditions, the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at FedExForum will be played without spectators in attendance. Thunder at Grizzlies, scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. CT, will be broadcast regionally on FOX Sports Southeast, streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and carried on the Grizzlies’ flagship radio station 92.9 FM and across the Grizzlies Radio Network.
NEXT UP: