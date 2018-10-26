Memphis Grizzlies to host Veterans Day Clinic on Monday, November 12 at FedExForum

The Memphis Grizzlies will host their first ever Veterans Day Youth Basketball Clinic on Monday, November 12 on the FedExForum main court from 2 – 4 p.m. The clinic is open to kids ages 6-16, with all skill levels welcome as participants will be grouped by age and ability.

Young athletes will have the opportunity to develop their shooting, dribbling and defensive skills and get the chance to train on the Grizzlies’ home court. Each registrant will also receive two tickets to a Grizzlies game of their choice between either that night’s game against the Utah Jazz or the Friday, November 16 matchup vs. the Sacramento Kings. For just $75, participants will receive skills training led by Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff as well as various giveaways and prize opportunities. Attendees will also receive access to pregame warmups to watch their favorite players like Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and Jaren Jackson Jr. warm up before the game. In addition, clinic participants will serve as “Anthem Buddies” where they’ll stand alongside the NBA players during the National Anthem.

Limited clinic spots are available. To register, click Here.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are now available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz)