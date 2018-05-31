Casting call: Memphis Grizzlies to host tryouts for Entertainment Team positions for 2018-19 season

The Memphis Grizzlies will host various open tryouts as they search for the next performers to join their live entertainment teams. Like the Grizz Girls, presented by Gossett Motor Cars, Grizzlies’ live entertainment squads will perform at all Grizzlies home games and represent the team at promotional and community events in the Memphis-area and regionally. An open casting call is out for performers of all ages and backgrounds for the following groups: Grannies & Grandpas, Grizzline, Blue Bunch, presented by Kool Kidz Sno Konez, and the Claw Crew.

Grizzlies Live Entertainment Team Auditions Schedule:

TEAM TIME DATE LOCATION Grizzline 12 p.m. registration Saturday, July 7 FedExForum Grannies & Grandpas 8 a.m. registration Saturday, July 14 Landers Center Blue Bunch 8 a.m. registration Sunday, July 15 Landers Center Claw Crew 12 p.m. registration Sunday, July 15 Landers Center

For dance-specific tryouts, including the Grannies & Grandpas and the Blue Bunch, audition clinics and prep classes are available for interested applicants who want to learn the tryout routines early. All prep classes and audition clinics are held at Sub Roy Studios (2435 Kirby Whitten Road; Memphis, TN 38133).

