Memphis Grizzlies to hold 17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, January 21, 2019 at FedExForum

The NBA today announced that the Memphis Grizzlies will hold their 17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game as the team hosts the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, January 21, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. CT at FedExForum. The game will be broadcast regionally on FOX Sports Southeast and nationally on TNT.

Coverage on FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, begins at 4 p.m. CT with the Grizzlies LIVE pre-game show presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers. The broadcast will also stream on the FOX Sports app. In addition, the game will be carried on the Grizzlies’ flagship station 92.9 FM ESPN Radio.

The Grizzlies-Pelicans contest will tip-off TNT’s tripleheader on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which will continue with the Houston Rockets visiting the Philadelphia 76ers (7 p.m. CT) and the Golden State Warriors traveling to play the Los Angeles Lakers (9:30 p.m. CT).

Full details regarding the Grizzlies’ 17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game will be announced at a later date. The NBA will announce the full 2018-19 season schedule on Friday, August 10.

