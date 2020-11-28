Memphis Grizzlies sign Xavier Tillman Sr.

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed 2020 second round draft pick Xavier Tillman Sr. to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tillman Sr. (6-8, 245) was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and acquired by the Grizzlies from the Sacramento Kings.

A native of Grand Rapids, Mich., Tillman Sr. was named the 2019-20 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and selected to the 2019-20 All-Big Ten Second Team last season as a junior at Michigan State University. The 21-year-old started all 31 games for the Spartans last season and averaged 13.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.19 steals and 2.10 blocks in 32.1 minutes.

Tillman Sr., who teamed with Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. when both were freshman at Michigan State (2017-18), finished his collegiate career as Michigan State’s all-time leader in blocks (153).