Memphis Grizzlies sign Shaquille Harrison to 10-day contract

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jan 19, 2022

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed guard Shaquille Harrison to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Harrison (6-4, 195) has appeared in 175 career games (23 starts) over five NBA seasons with Phoenix, Chicago, Utah, Denver and Brooklyn and has averaged 5.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists and 15.2 minutes. He totaled four points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes in two games for the Nets earlier this season.

The 28-year-old has started all 10 of his appearances with the NBA G League’s Delaware Blue Coats this season and has averaged 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.90 steals. He has played two additional seasons in the NBA G League with the Northern Arizona Suns. A native of Kansas City, Mo., Harrison went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft following a four-year collegiate career at the University of Tulsa, where he ranks second in program history in assists (461) and steals (244).

