Memphis Grizzlies sign Matt Mooney

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team signed guard Matt Mooney. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mooney (6-3, 200) was named to the 2019 NCAA All-Tournament Team after helping lead Texas Tech University to the school’s first-ever NCAA Final Four and guiding the team to the championship game. He started all 38 games as a senior for the Red Raiders and averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.84 steals in 31.0 minutes while shooting 38.6 percent from three-point range. Mooney was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team, Big 12 All-Defensive Team and Big 12 All-Newcomer Team.

The Chicago native spent his sophomore and junior years with the University of South Dakota, where he was named to The Summit League All-First Team and All-Tournament Team in both seasons, after playing for Air Force as a freshman.

