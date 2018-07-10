Memphis Grizzlies sign Kyle Anderson to multi-year contract

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team has signed forward Kyle Anderson to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Anderson (6-9, 230) started 67 of his 74 appearances for the San Antonio Spurs last season and set career highs across the board with 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 rebounds and 1.55 steals in 26.7 minutes while shooting 52.7 percent from the field. The 24-year-old ranked fourth among qualifying NBA players in steal percentage (2.9), sixth in defensive rating (101.2) and 13th in steals per game.

Selected by San Antonio 30th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft following his sophomore season at UCLA, Anderson has appeared in 257 career regular season games (100 starts) and has averaged 4.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 17.9 minutes while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 73.3 percent from the free throw line.

Anderson also has seen action in 30 postseason games (two starts) and has averaged 4.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.2 minutes. In addition, he started all 26 of his games for the NBA G League’s Austin Spurs during the 2014-15 season and averaged 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.8 rebounds, 1.96 steals and 1.46 blocks in 40.1 minutes.

