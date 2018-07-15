Memphis Grizzlies sign Jevon Carter to multi-year contract

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team has signed 2018 second round draft pick Jevon Carter to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Selected 32nd overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, Carter was named the 2017-18 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and earned his second straight Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award during his senior season at West Virginia University. He started all 37 games for the Mountaineers last season and averaged 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 3.03 steals (second in the nation) in 35.5 minutes while shooting 42.2 percent from the field, 39.3 percent from three-point range and 85.8 percent from the free throw line en route to being voted a consensus Second Team All-American.

Carter (6-2, 205) left West Virginia as the program’s all-time steals leader (330) and set single-season school records last year for assists (246) and steals (112). The Maywood, Illinois native also was selected as the Arthur Ashe Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year and the Division I Senior CLASS Award winner in 2017-18.

The 22-year-old currently is competing for the Grizzlies in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas, where he has averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.40 steals in 23.8 minutes through five games.

