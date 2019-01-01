Memphis Grizzlies sign Jarnell Stokes to two-way contract

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies signed forward Jarnell Stokes to a two-way contract.

Stokes (6-9, 260) has appeared in six games (five starts) this season with the NBA G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce and has averaged 15.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.00 steals and 1.50 blocks in 27.2 minutes while shooting 60.0 percent from the field and 70.6 percent from the free throw line. Stokes is in his second season with Sioux Falls after he led the Skyforce to the 2016 NBA G League Championship; he was named the NBA G League MVP and Finals MVP, selected as an NBA G League All-Star and earned All-G League First Team honors during the 2015-16 season.

The 24-year-old has started 47 of his 57 career NBA G League games and has averaged 17.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 30.9 minutes for the Skyforce and Iowa Energy (now Wolves).

Selected by the Utah Jazz with the 35th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Stokes competed in 17 games for the Grizzlies to begin his NBA career. He has appeared in 28 games (two starts) over three seasons with the Grizzlies, Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets and has averaged 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.4 minutes.

A Memphis native who attended Central High School before playing collegiately for the University of Tennessee, Stokes played professionally last season for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls, averaging 25.0 points, 13.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.11 steals and 1.04 blocks in 33.5 minutes over 25 games.

