Memphis Grizzlies sign Ahmad Caver

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed guard Ahmad Caver. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, the team waived forward Mario Hezonja.

Caver (6-2, 175) appeared in 39 games (two starts) and averaged 9.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.28 steals in 24.4 minutes last season for the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle. Unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Atlanta native was named to the 2018-19 All-Conference USA First Team as a senior at Old Dominion and led the Big Blue to the 2019 C-USA Championship.

Hezonja (6-8, 220) has appeared in 330 games (69 starts) and has averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.5 minutes over five NBA seasons (2015-20) with the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. Memphis acquired the 30th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft from the Boston Celtics to select Desmond Bane and acquired Hezonja from the Trail Blazers as part of a three-team trade on Nov. 20.