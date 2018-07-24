Memphis Grizzlies complete trade with Orlando Magic

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team acquired center Dakari Johnson and the draft rights to guard Tyler Harvey from the Orlando Magic for forward Jarell Martin and cash considerations.

Johnson (7-0, 255) saw action in 31 games (six starts) for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2017-18 season and averaged 1.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.2 minutes. The 22-year-old has spent three seasons in the NBA G League with the Oklahoma City Blue since he was selected by Oklahoma City with the 48th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft following his sophomore season at the University of Kentucky. The New York native was acquired by Orlando on July 20.

Harvey (6-4, 185) competed for Antibes in the French LNB Pro A during the 2017-18 season. Selected by Orlando with the 51st overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft following his junior season at Eastern Washington University, the 25-year-old Torrance, California native also has spent time in the NBA G League with the Erie BayHawks (2015-16) and in Italy with Fiat Torino (2016-17).

Martin (6-10, 239) appeared in 142 games (39 starts) in three seasons for the Grizzlies and averaged 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 18.3 minutes. The 24-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana native was selected by Memphis with the 25th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft following his sophomore season at Louisiana State University.

