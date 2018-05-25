Memphis Grizzlies announce Grizz Girls dance team auditions for 2018-19 season

The Memphis Grizzlies will be holding first round 2018-19 season auditions for the Grizz Girls, presented by Gossett Motor Cars, in the Mallory Gymnasium at Rhodes College (2000 N. Parkway) on Saturday, June 23. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

The Grizzlies are also offering two clinics to give all hopeful candidates the chance to learn the routine that will be used at the final audition, taught by Grizz Girls choreographer Tamara Moore. Clinics will also offer candidates advice on what to wear, make-up tips, how to make the final cut and opportunities to hear from professional dancers. The Grizz Girls will perform at FedExForum for all Memphis Grizzlies home games during the 2018-19 season and will represent the team at events locally, regionally and internationally.

Pre-audition clinics will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 20 at New Ballet Ensemble (2157 York Avenue). The cost is $35 for one session or $60 for both. Dancers can pre-register online at grizzlies.com/grizzgirls.

While participation in the pre-audition clinics and classes is strongly encouraged, it is not mandatory in order to audition. Once first round auditions are complete, the group of finalists will compete for a spot on the 2018-19 Grizz Girls team at the Final Auditions showcase on Sunday, July 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Halloran Centre at The Orpheum (203 S. Main Street). The Final Auditions are free and open to the general public. Doors open at 5 p.m. Fans can also tune in to the live stream of the Grizz Girls Final Auditions on Grizzlies.com.

Currently, Moore also hosts GirlPlay Prep Classes to teach participants basic dance and performance techniques alongside current Grizz Girls. Classes are held weekly on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. at Sub Roy Studios (2435 Whitten Road). The cost is $10 per class.

Dancers of all skill levels are invited to take part in the classes, pre-audition clinics and audition. To learn more about pre-audition clinics and classes visit grizzlies.com/grizzgirls.

Prospective dancers must be a high school graduate and at least 18 years of age to participate in the Grizz Girls audition. For more information on auditions call (901) 205-1411 or e-mail grizzgirls@grizzlies.com.

