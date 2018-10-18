Memphis Grizzlies announce festivities for home opener tomorrow Friday, October 19 vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Memphis Grizzlies will host their 2018-19 season Home Opener this Friday October 19 at 7 p.m. as they face the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. In addition to the return of Grizzlies basketball in Grind City, Grizzlies fans will have multiple opportunities to celebrate their home team well before the opening tip. A limited number of tickets are still available to tomorrow’s Home Opener and can be purchased at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

The Claw Crew will be tipping off festivities with Surprise Street Corners today and tomorrow where fans can expect to win tickets to tomorrow’s Home Opener, autographed items and other Grizzlies prizes. Fans can follow @memgrizz on Twitter to find out where the Claw Crew will be popping up throughout the city.

Tomorrow, fans are invited to arrive early and enjoy the Home Opener Party from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Due to expected inclement weather, all festivities will be moved inside FedExForum. With security measures in place that require the use of metal detectors, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to get to the game early to prevent any delays when entering the arena. Fans are also reminded and encouraged to download their mobile tickets through the Official Grizzlies Mobile App prior to entering FedExForum. For more information on how to use Grizzlies Mobile Ticketing, visit grizzlies.com/mobile-tickets

The Home Opener Pregame Party will feature performances from Grizzline, Gary Goin and the Memphis Grizzlies House Band on the house band stage in the arena bowl and the Delta Cats Blues Band live in Section 105. There will also be a Live Art Show on the FedExForum concourse featuring local artists. In addition, the first 10,000 fans will receive Grizzlies MEM headbands. Fans will be able to make their way to the Grizzlies Den where three all new Grizzlies uniforms are on sale now, featuring the team’s FedEx jersey sponsorship and refreshed look. The Den will also have all new Nike merchandise options including some fall and winter gear, plus new this season is the “Deal Den,” an additional store on the FedExForum concourse at Section 111 where fans can shop discounted sale items and select Grizzlies gear.

The indoor concourses will be filled with interactive activities, including sign making, temporary tattoos and face painting stations in the Grand Lobby as well as the return of the popular Terrace Level DJ Dance Party at the top of the North escalator. Fans can also hop in to the Grizzlies photo booth located outside of Section 228. The Grizz Girls will be in attendance for meet and greet and photo opportunities before tip-off while Grizzline will be performing throughout the Plaza and Terrace Level concourses. Fans will also have the opportunity to charge their mobile devices at the new Metro by T-Mobile charging stations throughout FedExForum.

Attendees can also make their way to the FedEx Hub where “Mystery Grab Bags” will be available for a donation of $25, $50 or $100. Bags may contain past giveaways, autographed items and other various Grizz surprises. All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Grind City fans will want to head to their seats well before tip-off as a special National Anthem performance will be given by Memphis native and winner of the FOX hit series The Four: Battle for Stardom Evvie McKinney. To follow, old-school underground hip hop legends Triggaman of the Showboys and DJ Spanish Fly along with new Memphis rap phenom Young Dolph will take the court for a performance during player introductions. Fans will also be treated to a halftime salute of Memphis’ rich history in Blues, Rock and Rap with another all-new old-school collaborative performance by legendary bluesman Rev. John Wilkins, vintage rock artist John Paul Keith and Memphis Hip Hop icon Project Pat. In-game performances throughout the evening will include appearances from fan favorites – mascot Grizz, the Grizz Girls, Grizzline and the Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas.

Fans can also enjoy new food options this season at FedExForum like Memphis’ own Wing Guru located on the Terrace Level by Section 232, and Dippin’ Dots will now be available at Sections 103 and 210. Plus, new this season, Levy is now offering a variety of new food stands including Asian Cuisine at Chopsticks in front of Section 104 and pizza located at Sections 109 and 207.

For those unable to come out to the game at FedExForum, fans can catch all the action live on FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners. The game will also be available on FOX Sports GO, a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributors. The voice of the Grizzlies, Pete Pranica, will call the game alongside analyst Brevin Knight with Rob Fischer reporting courtside. Coverage on FOX Sports Southeast will begin at 6 p.m. CT with an extended Grizzlies LIVE pregame show, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, which will be hosted by Fischer alongside Knight with Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon entering his fifth season, joining the crew for all 41 home games and Michael Wallace, entering his third season, joining the booth for various broadcasts.

In addition, fans can listen to all game action on 92.9 FM ESPN Radio featuring play-by-play broadcaster Eric Hasseltine and analyst Elliot Perry. Pregame coverage will begin 30 minutes prior to tip-off with host Gary Darby. Fans can also tune-in to the game on their mobile devices through the Official Grizzlies Mobile App.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Tickets for the team's Home Opener tomorrow vs. Atlanta Hawks and Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.