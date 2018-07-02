Memphis Grizzlies announce 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League roster

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that 2018 draft picks Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jevon Carter will headline the team’s 14-man roster alongside Deyonta Davis, Ivan Rabb, Kobi Simmons and Wayne Selden Jr. at the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League. The event will be held from July 2-5 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Grizzlies’ roster for the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League is below.

Memphis Grizzlies’ 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League roster

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate College Last Played Nationality NBA Yrs 15 Dee Bost G 6-2 175 10/12/1989 Mississippi State SIG Strasbourg (France) USA R 3 Jevon Carter G 6-2 200 9/14/1995 West Virginia West Virginia (NCAA) USA R 18 Markel Crawford G 6-4 210 10/22/1994 Ole Miss Ole Miss (NCAA) USA R 23 Deyonta Davis C 6-11 237 12/2/1996 Michigan State Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 2 16 Brandon Goodwin G 6-2 180 10/2/1995 Florida Gulf Coast Florida Gulf Coast (NCAA) USA R 17 Brady Heslip G 6-2 185 6/19/1990 Baylor Trabzonspor (Turkey) Canada R 13 Jaren Jackson Jr. F/C 6-11 242 9/15/1999 Michigan State Michigan State (NCAA) USA R 28 Terry Larrier F 6-8 192 8/15/1995 Connecticut Connecticut (NCAA) USA R 32 William Lee F 6-9 206 1/10/1995 UAB UAB (NCAA) USA R 31 Anas Mahmoud C 7-0 215 5/9/1995 Louisville Louisville (NCAA) Egypt R 27 E.C. Matthews G 6-5 200 10/3/1995 Rhode Island Rhode Island (NCAA) USA R 10 Ivan Rabb F 6-10 220 2/4/1997 California Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1 7 Wayne Selden Jr. G/F 6-5 230 9/30/1994 Kansas Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 2 2 Kobi Simmons G 6-4 170 7/4/1997 Arizona Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1

The Grizzlies will compete in three games while in Salt Lake City, tipping off against the Atlanta Hawks at 6 p.m. on July 2, against the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. on July 3 and against the San Antonio Spurs at 6 p.m. on July 5 (all times CT). Grizzlies assistant coach Adam Mazarei and assistant coaches/player development J.J. Outlaw and Kevin Burleson will serve as head coach for one game each while in Salt Lake City and will be joined on the sidelines by Grizzlies assistant coaches Jerry Stackhouse, Greg Buckner, Vitaly Potapenko and Nick Van Exel.

After completing the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League, the Grizzlies will depart for Las Vegas to participate in the NBA Summer League 2018 from July 6-17. The team’s roster for NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas will be announced at a later date.

