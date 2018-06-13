Legends of Basketball to host Full Court Press Clinic featuring Memphis Grizzlies Youth Basketball coaches and entertainment teams

The Legends of Basketball will make its way to Memphis to mentor young athletes during the National Basketball Retired Players Association’s (NBRPA) Full Court Press: Prep for Success event on Thursday, June 14 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT at Memphis Athletic Ministries’ Grizzlies Center (2107 Ball Road). Memphis Grizzlies Youth Basketball coaches will be on site to offer basketball tips and instruction. In addition, the Grizz Girls presented by Gossett Motor Cars will be in attendance to greet all clinic participants while the Claw Crew will be hyping up kids with t-shirt tosses and more fun to wrap up the clinic.

The NBRPA, in partnership with the Jr. NBA, Police Athletic League, Leadership Foundations and National Basketball Coaches Association, will welcome boys and girls aged eight to 18. The program is designed to support the development of young people both on-and-off the court through basketball instruction, mentorship and life skills curriculum. Former professional basketball standouts including Anthony Bonner, Ronald Brewer, Jason Caffey, former Grizzlies guard Wesley Person and Bernard Thompson will coach the attendees.

See below for a full list of the participating former NBA standouts:

Anthony Bonner Selected by the Sacramento Kings in the 1990 NBA draft Played for the Kings, New York Knicks and Orlando Magic Ronald Brewer Selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1978 NBA draft Current head coach at City University in Memphis Jason Caffey Selected in the 1995 NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls Named head coach of the ABA expansion team, the Mobile Bay Hurricanes in 2010 Wesley Person Selected by the Phoenix Suns in the 1994 NBA draft Played for the Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and more Bernard Thompson Selected in the 1984 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers Played for the Blazers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association:

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA and Harlem Globetrotters. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Spencer Haywood, Vice Chairman Dwight Davis, Treasurer Casey Shaw, Secretary Nancy Lieberman, Rick Barry, Johnny Davis, James Donaldson, David Naves, Sam Perkins, Eldridge Recasner, Jerome Williams.