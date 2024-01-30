Grizzlies sign Tosan Evbuomwan and Trey Jemison to 10-day contracts

Evbuomwan (6-7, 217), signed as a Call-Up from the NBA G League’s Motor City Cruise, has appeared in 29 Showcase Cup and regular season games (27 starts) this season and has averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 34.5 minutes while shooting 57.0 percent from the field. The 22-year-old native of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft following his collegiate career at Princeton, where he was named the 2021-22 Ivy League Player of the Year as a junior.

Jemison (6-10, 260) has started all 25 of his Showcase Cup and regular season appearances for the Birmingham Squadron this season and has averaged 10.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks in 31.6 minutes while shooting 56.8 percent from the field. The 24-year-old, whose 12.3 rebounds over nine regular season contests leads the NBA G League, also has made two appearances for the Washington Wizards after signing a 10-day contract on Jan. 20. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Jemison went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft following two years at Clemson and then three at UAB, where he was a two-time Conference USA All-Defensive Team selection (2020-21, 2022-23).