Watch the Grizzlies host an Open Practice and Scrimmage at FedExForum. This full-team scrimmage will be Grizz Nation’s first look at the 2018-19 Memphis Grizzlies, including fan favorites Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and Dillon Brooks as well as newcomers Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson, Jr. and others. Conducted by head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Open Practice and Scrimmage will also include entertainment teams such as the Grizz Girls and Claw Crew.