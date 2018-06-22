Grizzlies to introduce 2018 Draft Picks Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jevon Carter at Press Conference on Friday, June 22 at 2pm

The Memphis Grizzlies will introduce 2018 NBA Draft selections, forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. and guard Jevon Carter, at a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday, June 22 in the Grand Lobby at FedExForum. The press conference will also be streamed live on Grizzlies.com, through the official Memphis Grizzlies mobile app, on FOX Sports GO and broadcasted live on FOX Sports Southeast. This event is open to the general public with free parking available in the Toyota Parking Garage.

Jackson (6-11, 242), a Michigan State product, was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round. Carter (6-2, 205), who played collegiately at West Virginia, was selected with the No. 32 overall pick in the second round. Both Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace and Grizzlies Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff will join Jackson and Carter in today’s introductory press conference. In addition, Jackson and Carter are scheduled to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the Memphis Redbirds vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes game today, June 22 at approximately 7:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Following the first pitch, Jackson and Carter will take photos with fans on the AutoZone Park Plaza.

